Samurai Sushi Roll Recipe

Ingredients:

Sushi rice, nori (seaweed paper) sesame seeds, tempura flakes, fresh tuna, cucumber, roe, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Preparation:

Spread rice on nori (seaweed paper)

Mix tuna and spices and spread on nori evenly

Add cucumbers and tempura flakes

Roll gently while securing it in place so it doesn't break apart

Slice tuna for topping

Place tuna on roll and shape to perfection

Adjust and cut accordingly

Drizzle spicy mayo, eel sauce, and siracha on the roll