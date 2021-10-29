Expand / Collapse search

Samurai sushi roll recipe

By FOX 13 News Staff
TAMPA, Fla. - Samurai Sushi Roll Recipe

Ingredients:
Sushi rice, nori (seaweed paper) sesame seeds, tempura flakes, fresh tuna, cucumber, roe, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Preparation:

  1. Spread rice on nori (seaweed paper)
  2. Mix tuna and spices and spread on nori evenly
  3. Add cucumbers and tempura flakes
  4. Roll gently while securing it in place so it doesn't break apart
  5. Slice tuna for topping
  6. Place tuna on roll and shape to perfection
  7. Adjust and cut accordingly
  8. Drizzle spicy mayo, eel sauce, and siracha on the roll
  9. Top off the roll with fish roe, tempura flakes and sesame seeds 

LINK: See the Blu Wave Sushi menu online at https://www.bluewavesushi.com/.

