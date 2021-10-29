Samurai sushi roll recipe
TAMPA, Fla. - Samurai Sushi Roll Recipe
Ingredients:
Sushi rice, nori (seaweed paper) sesame seeds, tempura flakes, fresh tuna, cucumber, roe, sriracha sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Preparation:
- Spread rice on nori (seaweed paper)
- Mix tuna and spices and spread on nori evenly
- Add cucumbers and tempura flakes
- Roll gently while securing it in place so it doesn't break apart
- Slice tuna for topping
- Place tuna on roll and shape to perfection
- Adjust and cut accordingly
- Drizzle spicy mayo, eel sauce, and siracha on the roll
- Top off the roll with fish roe, tempura flakes and sesame seeds
LINK: See the Blu Wave Sushi menu online at https://www.bluewavesushi.com/.
