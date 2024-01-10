Sand dunes battered by severe weather to be assessed amid $21M restoration project

As of Wednesday morning, Sunset Beach appears to have withstood the worst of the storms that battered the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Treasure Island officials hope that means good news for beach restoration efforts.

Beach renourishment and dune repair work has been ongoing on Treasure Island since late September of last year, building sand traps, and rebuilding the dunes with truckloads of sand.

In all, emergency restoration came with a price tag of $21 million, with a reported $6 million going into Sunset Beach.

A few months later, in December of 2023, another round of storms swept through, and crews reported that the wind took about half of the restored sand with it.

"It does concern me, but I can't do [sic] anything about it," said Treasure Island resident Glenda Dearing, "I can just say a prayer, and hope that it's going to be okay tomorrow."