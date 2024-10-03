Sandy Perrone Park comfort station inundated with people while others in Hillsborough have room to spare

Hillsborough County residents impacted by Hurricane Helene are taking advantage of several comfort stations that have been set up across the area, but the station at Sandy Perrone Park is packed and officials are asking people to use another location.

County officials opened comfort stations in Town 'N Country, Apollo Beach, and Ruskin, while the city of Tampa opened locations in the Davis Islands and Palmetto Beach neighborhoods.

The comfort stations have showers, restrooms, washers and dryers for laundry, as well as charging stations for phones, laptops, and other communications devices.

READ: Indian Rocks Beach surfer saves a dozen trapped in flooded homes during Hurricane Helene: ‘He saved us’

Hot food or boxed meals are also available at lunch and dinner times.

The comfort stations are open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. until further notice at:

Marjorie Park Marina, 97 Columbia Dr., Tampa, FL 33606

Desoto Park, 2617 Corrine St., Tampa, FL 33605

Apollo Beach Park & Recreation Center, 664 Golf and Sea Blvd., Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Ruskin Park & Recreation Center, 901 6th St. SE, Ruskin, FL 33570

Sandy Perrone Park, 5120 Kelly Rd., Tampa, FL 33615

Skyway Sports Complex & Park, 3901 George Rd., Tampa, FL 33634

A satellite comfort station is open from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday – Friday until Oct. 17 at Gandy Civic Association, 4207 W. Oklahoma Ave, Tampa, FL 33611. There is no shower or laundry facilities at this location.

Anyone who needs a ride to and from a comfort station is asked to call 833-427-8676 daily from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: