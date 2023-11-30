Disgruntled Wawa customer knocks man out because he refused to pay for her wine, Sanford police say

Stream FOX 35 Live

A woman was arrested after she assaulted a couple at a Sanford Wawa after they refused to pay for her wine, police said.

Angelique Dion Glenn, 31, was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon following the early Thursday incident.

A woman who was with her boyfriend told police that Glenn had accidentally placed her wine bottle with their order. Once the couple realized they paid for Glenn's wine, they got their money refunded, arrest records show.

Glenn reportedly got upset and made a statement saying, "why can't you just pay for my bottle of wine," police said. She began to threaten the woman and her boyfriend before taking a wine bottle and striking the woman in the head with it.



The woman told police after she was hit with the bottle, Glenn hit the woman's boyfriend in the face with the wine bottle, knocking him unconscious, arrest records show.

Glenn allegedly continued to make threats toward the woman's boyfriend threatening to kill them as she was walking out to the parking lot.

The cashier also told police she witnessed Glenn hit the couple with the wine bottle, attempt to leave the store, and return to strike the man with the wine bottle again.

According to police, Glenn called an Uber who refused to drive her so she left the Wawa by foot.

Glenn was arrested and taken to the Seminole County Jail.