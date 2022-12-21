Sanibel Island: Visitors can return in January, but tourism is still recovering after Hurricane Ian

In just a matter of weeks, Sanibel Island will reopen to the public after damages caused by Hurricane Ian.

The island is preparing to reopen on Jan. 2. However, according to WINK-TV, officials are pushing the message that while the ultimate goal is for the return of tourism, they are also hoping there is no immediate rush to the island – more specifically, they hope people with bad intentions stay away.

For example, Council member Dr. Scott Crater said the number of burglaries on Sanibel Island went from three per year to a total of 59 over the past ten weeks.

A Florida Army National Guard chinook helicopter delivers supplies after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 08, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"This isn’t about tourism, this is about recovery, and if we don’t recover as a community, we’re going to be in a lot of trouble as a city," Sanibel Mayor Holly Smith told WINK-TV.

One local said while he hopes to keep away potential looters, there's also not much to see for those who just want to vacation on the island.

"January 2, just seems a little bit quick," said Brad MacKenzie. "There's nothing to do here. Everyone’s just trying to clean up and do the best they can."

Cars are seen in this aerial view crossing the temporarily repaired Sanibel Island causeway which was impassable for about three weeks after Hurricane Ian destroyed two sections of the road after making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane. The storm c Expand

There are a handful of restaurants and businesses open. Officials said it's not nearly enough to support usual tourism numbers.

FILE - In this aerial view, parts of Sanibel Causeway were washed away along with sections of the bridge after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on Sept. 29, 2022, in Sanibel, Florida. ( Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While Sanibel Island isn't trying to be a vacation destination just yet, they are trying to get the area rebuilt as quickly as possible. To that end, officials are allowing contractors and subcontractors to enter the city without a permit.

More than 1.2 million cubic yards of debris have been picked up from Sanibel.

"It has been challenging arranging carpooling for volunteers because of the bridge being out," Rachel Tritaik, a Sanibel resident, explained to WINK-TV. "So we’re hoping that with that opening, we can get more volunteers out to help us on Sanibel."

A destroyed building sits among debris after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on October 08, 2022, in Sanibel, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

City council members noted that they believe the police department can help keep the island secure.

"We can’t wait to be able to welcome people with open arms," Tritaik said, "but it will be a while, so we encourage people to be patient."