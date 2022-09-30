Beloved Bubble Room on Captiva Island is still standing, satellite image shows, but extent of damage unknown

article

Before biting into a slice of the famous Orange Crunch cake, you catch a whiff of citrus. For many Floridians, they have fond memories of savoring the go-to dessert at the Bubble Room, while surrounded by a quirky collection of objects in every room. While the extent of damage after Hurricane Ian is still uncertain, it appears the building itself is still standing.

NOAA imagery for Friday, Sept. 29 shows buildings are still standing on Captiva Island, including the Bubble Room. But not much else is known.

The bridge to Sanibel Island, which is connected to Captiva Island, was severely damaged and parts of it will need to be rebuilt. It will be a while before visitors can even return.

For both regulars and visitors, the colorful Christmas-themed restaurant was the place to go.

READ: Hurricane Ian devastates SW Florida: Sanibel Causeway will need to be rebuilt, governor says

Its exterior is decorated with every striking color, inviting guests with a rainbow bridge that leads to its turquoise front door. It didn't matter what time of the year it was, you will pass a green "Merry Christmas" sign on the way in.

Exterior view outside of Bubble Room on Captiva Island. (Photo by: Rosie Betancourt/Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

It is a place known for its desserts. The Orange Crunch cake was the star, a yellow cake with almond brown sugar layers and an orange cream cheese icing.

FROM 2021: Captiva's 'Bubble Room' still captivates with unique décor

Server holds dessert tray inside Bubble Room. (Photo by: Rosie Betancourt/Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Expand

The Bubble Room first opened in May 1979, starting with 24 seats in a small dining room. Then it grew to 160 seats across three floors and five dining rooms. Over 3,000 pictures and antique toys covered the walls of the dining rooms.