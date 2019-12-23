Santa surprises kids on school bus with Christmas shopping spree

At first, the busload of children thought they were in trouble when they saw flashing red and blue lights behind them.

But the Polk County Sheriff's deputies who pulled them over brought a bearded guest to deliver a special message.

Santa Claus came up the steps and announced all the children were about to go on a holiday shopping spree, thanks to John Santarpia with Pen Fed Credit Union and the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Each child was given a $100 gift card to go shopping for toys at a Mulberry Walmart Monday afternoon.

"These children, I'm sure are going to be totally surprised that they're going to have lots of gifts," Santarpia said. "And I hope this gives motivation to others to do something for their neighbors or their children.

One of the children, 5-year-old Eric Barwick, came with his aunt to pick out a few toys - and he went straight for the bikes.

"The kids are really excited, they've never done anything like this before," said Sierra Jackson, Eric's aunt.

She says this Christmas will be better than most.

"We weren't able to get him much, but because of this, he's actually going to be able to get what he wants," Jackson said.

Eric and more than a dozen others spent the afternoon picking out Barbies, fishing rods and toy guns. Santarpia says the look of sheer joy on a kid's face never gets old.

"It's amazing, just goosebumps," he said. "It's just exciting to see."