Sarasota bank robbery suspect on the run: SCSO

Deputies in Sarasota are searching for a man they say robbed a bank on Friday afternoon.

The backstory:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:04 p.m., a dark-skinned man entered the USF Credit Union located at 3487 Clark Road in Sarasota and demanded money from a teller.

Afterward, deputies say he left the bank and ran northbound towards Bronx Avenue.

No one was injured and an undisclosed amount of money was taken.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or CrimeStoppers at 941-366-8477.

