Sarasota board examines in-school mask rules

A lengthy school board meeting in Sarasota County is underway, at the end of which members will vote on whether to extend the face-covering policy for students and teachers.

The board passed the 90-day emergency policy back in August. It's set to expire early next month.

The board must decide whether to pass a long-term policy that would make masks mandatory, likely for the rest of the school year.

Meanwhile, two groups of parents gathered outside the meeting, in a faceoff over face masks. The parents believe face masks are not favorable for their students.

Like them or not, school board members say they need to do what's best for students.

“The bottom line is we’ve got to follow what the CDC says, the Department of Health says, and the science says, masks keep down the spread. Look at our dashboard on our website, you can see the spread is coming into the schools, but not beyond the schools, that’s what important. If a student comes in the school that tests positive, we quarantine the students and it is not spreading within our schools. That’s what the mask policy is doing, that’s what it’s meant to do and its succeeding right now,” said Shirely Brown, the vice-chair of the Sarasota County School Board.

Parent Sharon Kunkel agreed, “We believe wearing asks is essential, we believe that you should listen to doctors and public health officials, the virus doesn’t care about our political affiliation or our feelings so let’s listen to the experts and do the right thing to protest ourselves and each other.”

The group of parents opposed to masks has raised just over 11,000 to hire an attorney to oppose the mask mandate from the district. They believe it's an over stepping of boundaries and their students’ rights.

Each school board member will cast their vote later this evening. Public comment, including 57 speakers, will be held first.