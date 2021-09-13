Sarasota center helps families nurture children facing disadvantages

An early childhood program is helping children by offering a comprehensive approach to their well-being.

Kristi and Jim Indermark became caregivers for 3-year-old Kaylee when she was seven weeks old and later officially adopted her. Today, Kaylee is a ball of energy.

"She's an amazing kid, full energy, full of life," Jim said. "She runs the house. At least she thinks she does."

The process of raising her was made easier with the help of The Florida Center for Early Childhood in Sarasota. They provide programs for children from birth to age 10.

"If your child has a physical disability, we are the ones to serve them. If you are a family that needs in-home services, we are the ones to go in-home and help you and your young child," said Christy Skoglund, CEO of the Florida Center for Early Childhood.

For Kristi Indermark, the service has been invaluable.

"The therapy helped us to to make sure Kaylee had a safe environment, helped us to identify her body language before she could speak, helped us process big emotions, helped us to help her process the big emotions," she said.

The center was started in 1979 to help families and children overcome their challenges and reach their full potential. They work with soon-to-be mothers, children with disabilities, those who need mental health services, and with schools.

"In Sarasota County, ie have the state's only fetal alcohol spectrum disorder clinic. We have the early childhood court program and Circuit Twelve that we partner with the Save Children Coalition to provide those services,

Skoglund said.

The Indermarks are thankful for The Florida Center for Early Childhood's commitment to fostering nurturing and loving families.

The center serves about 3,000 children and families a year. For more information https://www.thefloridacenter.org