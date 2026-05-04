Sarasota City Commission rejects mediation deal for controversial 1260 North Palm high-rise plan

The Brief Downtown Sarasota residents, many from the neighboring Bay Plaza Condos, pushed back against the 1260 North Palm Residences . During a more than five-hour commission hearing, the Sarasota City Commission voted 4-1 to deny the mediation settlement with the site plan. Although the developer returned with a revamped plan that includes expanded parking and green space, opponents argue the adjustments fail to address fundamental issues regarding the building's impact on the neighborhood.



A development battle three years in the making was back before the Sarasota City Commission as downtown residents continued their fight against a proposal to build one of the tallest structures ever planned for the city.

After a more than five-hour commission hearing, the Sarasota City Commission voted 4-1 to deny the mediation settlement with the site plan.

The backstory:

Formerly known as the "Obsidian," the project was revamped and renamed the 1260 North Palm Residences.

A sea of residents wearing red shirts filled the commission chambers this afternoon, sending a clear message to city leaders regarding the proposed development at 1260 North Palm Avenue. The structure is planned to stretch 327 feet into the skyline on a lot just over a quarter-acre.

What they're saying:

Ron Shapiro, president of the Bay Plaza Condo Association, warned commissioners against being pressured by the developer.

"You the commissioners should not be goaded into approving a project because [of] the potential threat of litigation by a developer," Shapiro said.

Many in attendance were residents of the neighboring Bay Plaza Condos. One resident expressed the frustration shared by many in the neighborhood, stating: "This building should not be allowed at the expense of the existing neighborhood, residents and visitors."

Dig deeper:

The proposal was previously denied by commissioners one year ago. Since then, the developer has returned to the city with changes stemming from mediation, including expanded parking, sidewalk space, a loading zone and green space walls.

However, opposition remains firm. During the hearing, arguments were made that the adjustments failed to address the core issues.

"No matter what it is, the podium effects, the effects on the pedestrian experience, the adjustments required will be the same or more. This turns around to be the same fight as before," Robert Lincoln, who represented 1260 North Palm Residents, said.

Morgan Bentley, the attorney representing the Bay Plaza Condo owners, argued that the developer is seeking exceptions that do not align with city code.

"When you’re coming to the city and asking for something that by definition is not allowed by the code, it’s hard to say that you are being unreasonable because they bought it knowing they couldn’t build what they’re proposing, and then they come to you and ask for permission, and then they get mad if you say no," Bentley said.

What's next:

The plan is likely to go back to mediation before possibly heading back to the city commission.