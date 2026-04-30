Sarasota neighbors gear up for continued fight against city’s tallest proposed tower: 'It has to stop'

The Brief City of Sarasota residents are fighting a revised 18-story condo proposal that, at 330 feet, would officially become the tallest building in the city. A mediation settlement adds a "green wall" and loading zones. Neighbors argue the new plans are worse because they remove trees and reduce sidewalk space. After 4,000 people signed a petition in protest, a packed house is expected Monday afternoon as city commissioners make a decision on the project.



A familiar battle over the future of the Sarasota skyline is heading back to City Hall, and neighbors are gearing up for a fight.

The backstory:

For more than three years, residents living in the heart of downtown have been pushing back against what could become the tallest building in the city. While Sarasota city commissioners previously voted 4 to 1 against the project last year, the developer is back with a new proposal — but neighbors say the changes aren't in the community's favor.

From her unit at the Bay Plaza condominium complex, Dale enjoys the walkability and charm of Palm Avenue. But she fears that charm is under threat by a plan to replace the plaza behind her home with an 18-story tower.

Courtesy: Friends of Palm Avenue

"It’s just beautiful, you can walk everywhere," Dale said. "We don’t care about the view, what we care about is the monstrosity of the building that doesn’t belong in downtown Sarasota and exceeds all the codes."

Standing at 330 feet, the tower — formerly known as "Obsidian" and now rebranded as 1260 Palm Properties — would become the tallest building in the city.

What they're saying:

Ron Shapiro, the president of the Bay Plaza Condo Association, has been leading the charge against the project alongside hundreds of neighbors.

"I think on the one hand, it’s frustrating. On the other hand, it’s very motivating," Shapiro said.

Last year, city commissioners denied the project. Following a mediation settlement between the developer and the city of Sarasota, the developer returned with recommendations for a loading zone, enhanced landscaping and a "green wall." However, the settlement did not include input from the residents, and the height of the building remains unchanged.

Shapiro argues the new "improvements" do not favor the city or its residents.

"I think the alternative they are offering is worse," Shapiro said. "You would think that would have done something to make it better for us, I think it makes it worse. It knocks down trees. Takes away some of the sidewalk space, how is that better for us or the public?"

The other side:

The developer, MK Equity, has previously stated they are not asking for a special exception and believe they are within their rights to build.

What's next:

With 4,000 people signing a petition urging city commissioners to deny the project. For those living near the proposed site, this isn't just about one building — it's about setting a precedent for the entire city.

"It has to stop somewhere. This is where we have to draw the line," Shapiro said. "I think this will be a landmark decision one way or another by the city, and I sure hope they do the right thing."

Residents are expected to pack the commission chambers as city leaders take a final vote on the matter Monday afternoon.