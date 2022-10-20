Sarasota County dispatcher gets special farewell from father who serves as police officer

As a dispatcher with Sarasota County got ready for her last shift, officers signed on to say goodbye. The voice on the other side of the radio was the dispatcher's father.

"Mycah Schafer, you have served 10 years of dedicated service to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office as well as Sarasota Police Department," said a Sarasota Police Sergeant Kevin Schafer, Mycah's father.

On his day off, the sergeant signed off to give his daughter her farewell.

"You were the voice that kept things from being chaotic," he said.

Mycah Schafer has worked as a dispatcher in Sarasota County for the last 10 years. At times, she would dispatch her own father and work as his ears and eyes, before arriving at the scene.

"I'm sure you will be missed by our agency and your shift. As your father I want to thank you, and I'm very proud of you for your service," said Sergeant Schafer.