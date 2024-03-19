Sarasota County commissioners to weigh funding of 2-1-1 helpline

Months after Sarasota County commissioners voted to end funding for the 2-1-1 helpline service, there is a push for them to reconsider.

The issue has returned to the commission's meeting agenda for Tuesday for possible reconsideration.

There are a lot of nonprofits in Sarasota County, but 211 acts as a hub to connect people with the right and available resources for whatever they're going through. That includes 2,000 services, ranging from emergency housing to mental health resources.

For Sarasota County and the United Way to provide this lifeline for residents, the government requires around $109,000 in its annual budget.

In September 2023, the Sarasota Board of County Commissioners voted to cut funding for it, which went against its own advisory council's recommendation.

United Way Suncoast CEO Jessica Muroff worries there will be consequences.

"Having a single number that they can call to efficiently and efficiently connect them to the right person is important, so people don’t fall though the cracks," Muroff said.

Muroff said the United Way Suncoast has been paying the full cost to keep the services active while they work through potential solutions.

But all of their funding for the service will be exhausted by March 31. Without commissioners reconsidering, the line would go dead.

Sarasota County tells FOX 13 residents can instead call their 311 number for help. But the line will only be good for resources in the county and will not be used to refer people to outside help.