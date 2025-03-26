Expand / Collapse search

Sarasota County enacts burn ban due to drought conditions

By
Published  March 26, 2025 9:40am EDT
Sarasota County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A burn ban is in effect in Sarasota County, according to officials.
    • All outdoor burning is prohibited without a valid permit, with certain exceptions for activities like cooking with small grills or fire pits.
    • The county will lift the ban once the Keetch-Byram Drought Index drops below 500 for seven consecutive days.

SARASOTA, Fla. - A burn ban is now in effect in Sarasota County with drought conditions leading to an increased fire hazard, officials said Wednesday.

When does a burn ban take effect?

By the numbers:

County officials say the burn ban ordinance takes effect when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.

The county will lift the ban once the drought index drops below 500 for seven consecutive days.

READ: Wildfire season peak: Florida Forest Service reminds residents to be alert

What's included in the burn ban?

Big picture view:

All outdoor burning is prohibited county-wide without a valid permit.

There are exceptions to the ban, though, including cooking on barbecue grills or pits measuring up to 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

What you can do:

The Sarasota County Fire Department is urging all residents to take action to protect themselves from fire danger, including:

  • Create three zones of defensible space around your home or business.
  • Clear trash and dead vegetation from the yard.
  • Remove leaves and debris from roof, gutters and under decks.
  • Have a plan and an emergency preparedness kit packed in case you need to evacuate quickly, especially if your home is near wildlands.
  • Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards.
  • Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes.
  • Don’t use anything (i.e. lawn mowers) that may create sparks outside on dry, windy days.
  • Call 911 if you see fire in your area.

The Source: This story was written with information from Sarasota County Government.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

Sarasota CountyFire