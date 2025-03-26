Sarasota County enacts burn ban due to drought conditions

The Brief A burn ban is in effect in Sarasota County, according to officials. All outdoor burning is prohibited without a valid permit, with certain exceptions for activities like cooking with small grills or fire pits. The county will lift the ban once the Keetch-Byram Drought Index drops below 500 for seven consecutive days.



A burn ban is now in effect in Sarasota County with drought conditions leading to an increased fire hazard, officials said Wednesday.

When does a burn ban take effect?

By the numbers:

County officials say the burn ban ordinance takes effect when the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) meets or exceeds 500.

The county will lift the ban once the drought index drops below 500 for seven consecutive days.

What's included in the burn ban?

Big picture view:

All outdoor burning is prohibited county-wide without a valid permit.

There are exceptions to the ban, though, including cooking on barbecue grills or pits measuring up to 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height.

What you can do:

The Sarasota County Fire Department is urging all residents to take action to protect themselves from fire danger, including:

Create three zones of defensible space around your home or business.

Clear trash and dead vegetation from the yard.

Remove leaves and debris from roof, gutters and under decks.

Have a plan and an emergency preparedness kit packed in case you need to evacuate quickly, especially if your home is near wildlands.

Monitor local media for updates on road closures, smoke conditions and other hazards.

Use extreme caution when grilling, camping and discarding cigarettes.

Don’t use anything (i.e. lawn mowers) that may create sparks outside on dry, windy days.

Call 911 if you see fire in your area.

The Source: This story was written with information from Sarasota County Government.

