Sarasota County jiu-jitsu coach commits suicide after accusations of sexual battery, deputies say

A Sarasota County father found videos and photographs of inappropriate sexual activity between 32-year-old Lance Darren Goodall, Jr. and his 14-year-old child, according to deputies.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is investigating allegations of sexual battery of a minor.

The father contacted the sheriff's office after finding the inappropriate content on his child's phone. Officials say Goodall was a jiu-jitsu coach and owner of Venom Fitness in Osprey.

The child had been Goodall's student since October 2021, according to investigators.

Detectives say that Goodall would send the 14-year-old victim videos of the sexual battery that happened at his gym. Goodall and the victim mostly communicated about sexual topics via Snapchat, according to officials.

Investigators say the victim told them that Goodall was fearful of losing custody of his child if anyone found out and asked the victim not to tell anyone. According to the victim Goodall said he would commit suicide if he ever was caught.

Detectives say that Goodall sent pictures of a gun and told the victim that he owned six.

The victim told investigators that they did not want any trouble and wanted to achieve a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Detectives say they charged Goodall with three counts of sexual battery by a person in a position of custodial authority after reviewing the test messages sent to the minor.

Since Goodall lived in Manatee County, investigators from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office tried to contact Goodall at his residence on Friday evening. However, investigators say when they arrived they found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation remains open and ongoing, according to officials.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information regarding this case or anyone who may have been a victim to contact SCSO Detective Taylor Garrison.