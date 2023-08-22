Sarasota County judge sides with Siesta Key resident, says county violated its plans for Siesta key

A Sarasota County judge sided with a Siesta Key resident who said the county violated its comprehensive plan, allowing for high-density hotels on the barrier island.

In October 2021, the Sarasota County Commission approved changes to the plan, which would have changed the landscape of Siesta Key.

The plan included an eight-story hotel on Beach Road.

"On this less than one-acre parcel, they were going to put 170 units versus 26 and he ruled that that was illegal," said Lourdes Ramirez.

As the community fought back, Lourdes Ramirez filed suit against the county.

The Siesta Key resident of 24 years said she knew the county was violating its own law.

"It's a matter of principle. I had to go and tell the county that they can't do that because I was afraid they'd keep doing it. They'd keep violating laws out here; we just can't have that. We need to protect Siesta Key," she said.

On Monday, Ramirez received the news she had been waiting for.

Sarasota County judge Hunter Carroll sided with her, ruling the county violated the comprehensive plan by changing the rules and allowing unlimited density for hotels on the barrier island.

"We were arguing density the entire time, so when I saw the court decision and he also ruled that it was too big for this parcel, I was really happy. It was like icing on the cake," she said.

It was a win for Ramirez and those who’ve fought to preserve the island lifestyle.

"We are so happy that Lourdes decided to go through with this suit because everything came to a head and it came to a head and was presented in the right way," said Catherine Luckner, the president of Siesta Key Association.

Judge Carroll ruled with Sarasota County on two points, but Ramirez said the most important point was the ruling on density and intensity.

A judge on the state level also ruled in Ramirez’s favor last spring. Sarasota County is appealing that decision.

"I’m hoping the county starts to realize let’s leave it as it has been since 1975 and keep the density as it is. Siesta Key has the highest density in all of Sarasota County. We don’t need any more people."

Ramirez knows development will happen, but she wants it done in the right and legal way.

"I’m hoping the county starts to take notice, the policies have been in place for decades and there’s a reason for that policy," she said.

Sarasota County could not comment on the legal proceedings at this time.