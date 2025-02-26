Sarasota County moves closer to dredging waterways, including Phillippi Creek, after recent flooding

The Brief Commissioners in Sarasota County are signaling support for dredging waterways in the aftermath of historic flooding. Tens of millions of dollars in federal funds would be spent if the plan moves forward. The commission will take up the proposal again after a 30-day public comment period.



Sarasota County commissioners are acknowledging the need to dredge major waterways after neighborhoods saw historic flooding during the 2024 hurricane season.

By the numbers:

At a meeting Tuesday night, county leaders laid out a proposal to spend $75 million of federal funds to dredge a host of waterways, including Phillippi Creek.

The backstory:

In the months since Hurricane Debby, county commissioners have heard from homeowners who say flooding caused them to lose everything.

Residents specifically pointed to the Phillippi Creek area east of U.S. 41 and Bee Ridge Rd., while homeowners have also explained how a dike breach in the Cow Pen Slough canal sent water into Laurel Meadows.

Hurricane Debby flooding in Sarasota County.

The last time Phillippi Creek was dredged was more than two decades ago. Now, some residents say the buildup of sand, silt and sediment is so high that boats can't even get through certain areas.

What they're saying:

"There's a lot of sedimentation from these storms, and there's a direct correlation to providing that maintenance," Sarasota County Public Works Director Spencer Anderson said during Tuesday's meeting. "The amount that we're talking about here – all these are very unique. If you dredge one waterway, it's going to be completely different from the next."

"It's a heavy lift for this staff to do what they're doing," Commissioner Tom Knight said. "I think we're on the same page for this. We have to make sure that the infrastructure money is available to them to make them successful."

What's next:

The county's proposal is just the first draft of how to use federal assistance. Commissioners will take it up again after a 30-day public comment period.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Regina Gonzalez.

