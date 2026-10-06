Sarasota County neighbors fight 227-foot dock proposed for Lyons Bay: 'At what point do we protect this bay'

The Brief A new homeowner in Sarasota County wants to build a 227-foot dock in Lyons Bay, raising concerns among neighbors. Residents say the proposed structure takes up more than half the shallow bay and threatens the surrounding environment. County commissioners are scheduled to hear a special exception request during a tentatively set Dec. 15 public hearing.



A proposed 227-foot dock in Lyons Bay is drawing intense pushback from Nokomis residents who worry the project will destroy the natural environment and set a dangerous precedent for Sarasota County waterways.

Shallow estuary concerns

What we know:

Lyons Bay is a 109-acre shallow estuary situated between Laurel and Nokomis in Sarasota County.

Neighbors describe the body of water as a hidden gem that offers an escape from everyday life and serves as a critical home for local wildlife.

Proposed dock extension

By the numbers:

A 66-foot fishing pier with a kayak launch previously connected the property to Lyons Bay, but Hurricane Milton destroyed it.

The new homeowner is now asking Sarasota County for permission to build a replacement dock that is more than three times as long.

Resident Michelle Litzler voiced concerns that the dock would take up 60% of that section of the bay for personal use.

"Recreationally for the public, it’s heavily used. Our fear is that when the entire neighborhood has 100-foot docks or less that a sudden new dock that is over twice the size of every dock in the neighborhood at that section of the bay takes up 60%," said Litzler.

Public access debate

The other side:

At a planning commission meeting, homeowner Stuart Hurley said he is asking for the special exception because the bay is very shallow.

"The requested length is driven by the shallow water conditions. It’s not an attempt to privatize Lyons Bay, obstruction navigation, damage seagrass or fundamentally change the character of the neighborhood," Hurley said during a planning commission meeting.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Government

Neighboring property impact

What they're saying:

Neighbors argue the proposed 227-foot structure would put the homeowner closer to Turner Key than to their own house.

"It sets a horrible precedent for the bay," Litzler said. "As one dock owner gets 200-plus feet, the next one does it. The next one does it, and it’s not just Lyons Bay. It’s all of our neighboring coastal bays. At what point do we continue to protect this bay?"

Litzler added that the bay is heavily used by the public for recreation. Neighbors noted that other residents were denied requests to add just 20 feet to their docks while rebuilding after Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

"It’s not appropriate, it’s not compatible, it doesn’t serve safety, and it doesn’t serve the public’s greater interest," Litzler said.

Upcoming county decision

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether Sarasota County commissioners will approve the special exception request or if modifications to the dock proposal will be required.

Scheduled public hearing

What's next:

A public hearing with the Sarasota County Commission has been tentatively set for Dec. 15 to decide on the proposed 227-foot dock.