Sarasota woman found guilty after sharing video of her, her father burning raccoon alive

A Sarasota woman was found guilty of intentionally setting a raccoon on fire and posting a video of it to Snapchat, according to authorities.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky's Office announced Monday that Alicia Kincheloe was found guilty of one count of Aggravated Animal Cruelty and one count of Tampering with Evidence. She faces a maximum sentence of ten years of incarceration.

In September 2022, Sarasota County deputies arrested Kincheloe and her father, Roddy, after investigators were told of a video on Snapchat of a raccoon being burned alive in a dumpster.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman said the cell phone video and surveillance footage from the area showed Roddy using a pitchfork to stab the raccoon.

According to Hoffman, the father and daughter then went to lunch, and when they returned to see the raccoon still alive, they poured a flammable liquid on it and set it on fire.

Alicia narrated the Snapchat video, according to Hoffman, and in video clips, she can be heard saying, "We just toasted his a--. Who's hungry?"

According to the State Attorney's Office, Alicia said in trial she didn't know how the fire started but attempted to save the animal by pouring the gas canister, which she thought was filled with water, on the raccoon.

"Unfortunately, we were not able to save this animal from a horrific death," Andrew van Sickle, the animal cruelty prosecutor in Sarasota, said. "However, I am delighted that the jury agreed that all animals, whether domesticated or wild, should be treated humanely and with respect. A simple phone call to Animal Services or FWC would have averted this entire tragedy."