Sarasota County School Board selects new superintendent

After a months-long search, the Sarasota County School Board announced their pick for superintendent Wednesday at its 9:30 a.m. board meeting.

Board members chose Terrence Connor as Superintendent of Schools for Sarasota County, and they hope he can unite a fractured community.

The board’s ousting of former Sarasota superintendent Dr. Brennan Asplen in December sparked an outcry from teachers and community members alike, who accused board members of playing politics. Some have continued to make the same claim during this search process.

"We are done with the use of our children as puppets for your political gain. We want high-achieving safe schools. Period. And we want the town we love not to be a national headliner joke," Sarasota schools parent Lindsay Howell told board members during a June 6 school board meeting.

Earlier this spring, the school board narrowed their search to four candidates.

Sarasota superintendent candidates.

Terrence Connor, who is the deputy superintendent and chief academic officer at Hillsborough County Public Schools topped the list.

Other candidates included Dr. Allison Foster, the only Sarasota Schools Alumna of the finalists, who served in the district for 26 years, Dr. Joe Phillips, an Army veteran currently serving as the chief information officer for Broward County Public Schools and Charlie Van Zant, the former superintendent of Clay County schools.

"I am thrilled for Sarasota County; the school board could not have selected a better leader," said Addison Davis, Hillsborough County Public Schools Superintendent. "Terry has contributed significantly to our work here in Hillsborough County and has helped create conditions that allow our students and teachers to make great strides. We will miss Terry but know that his student-centered leadership will drive positive progress for our Florida Gulf Coast neighbors."