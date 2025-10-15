Sarasota County school bus driver sexually abused student after smoking ‘Moonshine Rock’ with her: SCSO

The Brief A Sarasota County Schools employee is accused of giving a homeless student a place to live and then sexually abusing her on several occasions. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wilson, 42, was serving as a security aide on Booker High School's campus when he befriended the 17-year-old victim late last year and offered her a place to stay at his home in Manatee County after she became homeless. Deputies said there is no indication that any other victims are involved in this case.



The backstory:

According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Wilson, 42, was serving as a security aide on Booker High School's campus when he befriended the 17-year-old victim late last year and offered her a place to stay at his home in Manatee County after she became homeless.

Investigators said while the victim was staying at Wilson’s residence in the 600 block of Cortez Road West in Bradenton, Wilson coerced her into smoking a substance she referred to as "Moonshine Rock" and, sexually battered her several times.

Detectives said Wilson partially admitted to several of the allegations.

Wilson was most recently employed as a bus driver for Sarasota County Schools and was arrested on October 14.

He is charged with sexual battery by an offender in a position of authority.

Deputies said there is no indication that any other victims are involved in this case.

What they're saying:

The school district issued a statement Wednesday afternoon:

"Sarasota County Schools is aware of the arrest and is cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation. Mr. Wilson was initially hired by Sarasota County Schools in 2024 as a campus security aide; he most recently served as a school bus driver. Mr. Wilson has been placed on administrative leave."

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.