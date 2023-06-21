Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office investigating officer-involved shooting

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Monday afternoon in the area of Park Road in Venice.

Deputies say that at 12:52 p.m., they responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence where a suspect was armed with a knife.

READ: Video: Florida man plows through Seffner gas station striking man who ‘miraculously’ is expected to survive

During the incident, One deputy deployed a taser, and the other fired one round from his handgun, according to authorities.

Deputies say that the bullet did not strike the suspect and that he was not injured.

The suspect has been detained as the investigation continues, according to authorities.



