Sarasota residents continue fighting for way of life, against future development

article

Eileen Fitzgerald and Mike Hutchinson are fighting for their way of life.

"You can do for yourself here. We maintain everything and everybody does. It’s a choice and we think that other people should have that choice," said Fitzgerald.

The Sarasota couple has lived in Bern Creek Ranches on 10 acres of land for decades.

PREVIOUS: East Sarasota residents continue to fight against developers to keep community rural: ‘It’s God’s country’

"Back in the late 70s early 80s the county commissioners that we had at that time thought this would be a great way to live out here, and so they zoned it that way and a lot of us out here moved out here based on that," said Hutchinson.

They believe their way of life is being threatened by future development from Lakewood Ranch.

"When you talk to almost anyone in town and tell them what we are doing they all approve," said Hutchinson.

The couple sued Sarasota County after commissioners made changes to the county’s 20-year-old comprehensive plan.

Pictured: Eileen Fitzgerald and Mike Hutchinson

The changes allow for a "village transition zone" and upwards of 5,000 homes of 4,100 acres of land.

The construction would come less than 1,300 feet away from their door.

They presented their case in July 2023 during a hearing.

READ: Manatee County opens Gopher Tortoise preserve

They argued urban sprawl, including additional traffic and impacts to important environmental resources.

Judge Hetal Desai recently sided with Sarasota County saying in her ruling she found the ordinance is "in compliance" with state law.

"I can’t believe that the judge ruled the way she did. I think it’s devastating for the history of the state of Florida to not have communities that are over 100 years old preserved and recognized for their importance," said Becky Ayech.

Pictured: Becky Ayech

Becky Ayech has fought this fight for decades. She has worked to "keep the country, country."

"I fear that we will be paved over with urban development, they won’t understand our lifestyles, and they’ll try to get rid of us. They’ll try to put stores everywhere, they’ll try to put limitations on the types of animals we can have," she said.

Hutchinson and Fitzgerald aren’t finished yet. The couple’s attorney is in the process of filing objections to Judge Desai’s ruling.

It’ll eventually go to the Department of Commerce to make a final decision.

From there, either party can still appeal.

Litigation could last well in 2025.