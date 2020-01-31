Sarasota couple's legacy lives on through charitable foundation

article

They spent their lives improving Sarasota for others but last December, philanthropists Charles and Margery Barancik were killed in a car crash. Thanks to their family and their foundation, their charitable work continues.

Away from the hustle and bustle of downtown Sarasota, Charles and Margery Barancik's daughter-in-law Rebecca spoke from the heart Friday as a crowd gathered to break ground on the Mangrove Bayou Walkway.

“They talked to me so much about their values and their vision,” Rebecca said. “I feel like they’re still here with me today. They’re right here.”

It's the first project for the bay park conservancy. The Barancik's were among the first to support the project, donating nearly a million dollars.

“The bay’s restoration efforts will bring more people from more walks of life to this beautiful spot and we hope they will be inspired to continue to preserve the nature that surrounds them.”

The Barancik's were killed in a car crash involving a longboat key police officer in December.

Over the years, the pair quietly donated more than $50 million to projects benefiting children, families, and the disabled through the Barancik Foundation.

“They would have loved to have seen this. They loved the beauty and nature surrounding us,” Rebecca said. “We are really lucky that their legacy is in the foundation and all of us can make a difference in Sarasota, and that really is a comfort.”

Their memory will continue in many places, including the quiet piece of land being transformed into a mangrove walkway.

“It reminded me of Margie and Chuck, the way they very quietly, very humbly worked to make a difference in this community they made such a great impact, but they didn’t do it with huge flair, they just did it. That made me think what a great place to be when we remembered them,” Rebecca said.

The mangrove bayou is expected to be finished by summer.

The crash that killed the Barancik's is still under investigation.