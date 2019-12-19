Philanthropist's wife dies day after crash with Longboat Key officer

Margery Barancik has died a day after a crash with a Longboat Key police cruiser killer her husband, Charles.

Charles Barancik was driving his Tesla out of his condominium building’s parking garage when a Longboat Key police officer slammed into the driver’s side, killing him. His wife, Margery was in the passenger’s seat and remained in critical condition at Sarasota Memorial Hospital until Thursday night. The Barancik Foundation announced her passing on its Facebook page.

"We are grateful for the outpouring of community support as we grieve the loss of Chuck and Margie, who passed one day apart," the post read, in part.

The officer involved is expected to recover.

The Baranciks are known throughout their community for their philanthropic work and generosity.

“They wanted their philanthropy to make a difference,” John Annis with the Barancik Foundation told FOX 13 News.

Over the last five years, the Barancik Foundation gave more than $50 million to charity organizations, most of which uplift at-risk-children. Flowers, cards and tears filled the foundation’s offices Thursday.

“Every time we get an email or a Facebook message or a phone call, it comes back again, but everyone is going to have to deal with it in their own way,” Annis said. “The number-one priority is, what are we going to do to help the family during this difficult time?”

The crash happened Wednesday evening on Gulf of Mexico Drive. Detectives say the police officer was on his way to a call and was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries to his leg.

“Whether his lights and sirens were on that’s all part of the investigation at this point,” explained Sarasota Police Department Spokesperson Genevieve Judge. “We are going to work to determine if that officer was speeding or not speeding. If he was, was there a reason for that? What kind of call was he responding to?” Judge said.

Sarasota police are overseeing the investigation. They are not giving the name of the police officer, but his chief says he’s being placed on medical leave.

Charles Barancik made his fortune in the manufacturing sector near Chicago. He married Margery in 1960 and, while she continues to fight in a hospital, the only thing certain is their legacy.

“It’s inspiring when you think of people like that, that could do anything they wanted, and they were most focused on how do we help other people,” Annis said.