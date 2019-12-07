Sarasota deputy shoots, kills man with a gun

Sarasota deputies were called to a domestic disturbance overnight at the Palms and Pines Mobile Home Park on Tamiami Trail. When deputies arrived, the suspect was on top of his screaming wife. The deputy made verbal commands for the man to get off of the woman, the suspect did not comply.

The suspect then pulled out a handgun. There was a struggle between the suspect and a witness. During the struggle, the suspect pointed his gun at the deputy. The deputy shot the suspect, killing him.

The suspect is identified as 65-year-old Mark Richard Coleman.

The deputy involved has been placed on routine paid administrative leave.