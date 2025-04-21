Sarasota doctor arrested for sexual battery, police believe there may be more potential victims

The Brief A Sarasota doctor was arrested for sexual battery on two young women. Police believe there may be more victims that haven't come forward. He was the medical director for the Brain Wave Center in Sarasota.



He was supposed to be treating patients for pain and trauma, but the Sarasota Police Department said Dr. Stephen Feig committed sexual battery on a woman who trusted him. The charges date back to 2023, and police believe there are additional victims that have yet to come forward.

According to a police report, the Brain Wave Center in Sarasota is where Feig, the medical director, first met two young women working to overcome past sexual traumas.

Local perspective:

The Brain Wave Center was established in 2007 to help those with depression and anxiety, and it also provides therapy for children with ADHD, autism and learning disabilities.

"It’s always really heartbreaking when there’s a person in a position where you’re supposed to trust them, and they have power, and they violate that trust," said Jessica Hays, the president and CEO of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center (SPARCC) in Sarasota. "Patients are vulnerable, and they should be able to trust their physicians."

The backstory:

Sarasota police said in December 2023, one patient reported 66-year-old Feig looking at and touching intimate parts of her body when he was supposed to be checking her blood pressure. He faces a battery charge and is set for trial next month.

Big picture view:

But now, a second woman has come forward to Sarasota police, saying in the spring of 2023 she sought help for sexual trauma, pain and suicidal thoughts. The woman told investigators that Feig started a course of treatments she questioned that was taken outside the office and at times occurred in his Hillview apartment.

According to the police report, the treatment involved inappropriate contact and her being forced to repeat, "I am safe. Dr. Feig cares about me and won’t hurt me."

The victim told Sarasota police that Feig had used the treatment on other women.

What they're saying:

"It’s never the victim's fault, it’s always the perpetrator's fault and perpetrators do look for people who might already be vulnerable," said Hays.

Hays said women should never feel afraid to question anything that feels inappropriate.

"It’s important to trust your gut and if something feels wrong, it’s okay to question that, it’s okay to go somewhere else to talk to people about it," she said. "We have a hotline that is available 24 hours a day, and it’s all confidential, you don’t have to report anything, just ask questions and find out if what you’re experiencing is possibly something inappropriate."

The other side:

The Brain Wave Center told FOX 13 in a statement:

"The Brain Wave Center has been made aware of the recent arrest of our Medical Director, Dr. Stephen Feig, in connection with serious criminal allegations. These allegations are deeply troubling, and we take them very seriously.

Our first responsibility is to ensure a safe, supportive, and respectful environment. To that end, Evolous Management Inc., operating as Dr. Feig, has been terminated immediately. We are fully cooperating with the authorities as they conduct their investigation.

The Brain Wave Center has always been guided by principles of integrity, compassion, and care. While the legal process takes its course, our leadership team is focused on reinforcing those values through clear communication, staff support, and ongoing review of our safety and oversight protocols. We understand that many may have questions or concerns, and while our ability to discuss details is limited due to the ongoing legal matter, we remain committed to transparency wherever possible."

What you can do:

SPARCC said if you need help or someone to talk to you can contact their hotline at 941-365-1976.

