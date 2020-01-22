Sarasota man accused of child pornography

article

Sarasota police arrested Scott Johnston, 47, on 40 counts of child pornography after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

According to the Sarasota Police Department, detectives investigating the tip, traced the child pornography images to a rooming home or multi-family residence in Sarasota.

When detectives and members of SWAT searched the property, they said Johnston told them that he searched for child pornography on multiple applications.

A forensic technician located more than 100 images on Johnston’s computer and detectives confirmed they images were child pornography, according to the SPD.

Detectives said additional charges are possible, but they do not believe any of the children in the images are local children.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Megan Buck at 941-263-6067 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com


