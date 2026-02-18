Sarasota crash: 1 dead after car hits tree, catches fire: FHP

The Brief Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that shut down a major roadway in Sarasota early on Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Sarasota Square Boulevard near the intersection of Crockers Lake Boulevard. According to FHP investigators, a vehicle was traveling eastbound approaching Prestancia Boulevard when it veered off the roadway, traveled onto the raised grass median and collided with a tree. Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire.



The crash happened on Sarasota Square Boulevard near the intersection of Crockers Lake Boulevard.

What we know:

Troopers confirmed that the driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, died at the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still working to identify the victim.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office also responded as investigators worked to determine the cause of the crash.

The crash forced Sarasota Square Boulevard to close in both directions between Potter Park Drive and McIntosh Road for several hours.