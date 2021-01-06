Sarasota Memorial Hospital to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people 65 and over this weekend

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is using its own supply of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to inoculate at least 3,000 people 65 and older on Saturday, Jan. 9 and Sunday, Jan. 10, in the hospital auditorium.

The hospital says its health care team, including its pharmacists, nurses, clinicians and support staff, will administer the vaccine.

To receive the shots, people must be at least 65 years old and remain in Sarasota County to receive the second-round shot 28 days after the first vaccination. SMH plans to schedule a follow-up event to administer a second dose to everyone who receives a vaccination at this weekend’s event.

The special community vaccination event at SMH is by appointment only. Registration is slated to begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through the Eventbrite scheduling program here.

On the day of your appointment, bring your Eventbrite registration ticket or a screenshot, a valid form of identification and a completed Department of Health "Covid-19 Vaccine Screening and Consent Form" to the hospital auditorium (first floor), 1700 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Anyone not able to print a ticket (reservation) may show it on their cell phone.

Those being vaccinated are also asked to wear a sleeveless top or shirt with loose-fitting sleeves to give nurses access to your upper arm/shoulder (as there will be no privacy screens available).

The hospital says reserved parking will be available in the hospital’s adjacent Waldemere Garage. Public Safety personnel will confirm your registration and help direct you to a designated parking space in the garage. Parking is limited and people are asked to arrive for their designated appointment no more than 15 minutes before their appointment slot.

Those being vaccinated are asked to take the A elevator to the first floor. The hospital is asking that anyone with limited mobility should bring their own walker or wheelchair.

If you feel sick:

