Sarasota police chief retires after 7 months on the job following 'unexpected health issues'

Sarasota Police Chief James Rieser was sworn-in back in January, and seven months later, the city's top cop announced his retirement citing health reasons.

His retirement goes into effect Wednesday at 5 p.m.

"Because of recent unexpected health issues and after much consideration and reflection, I have submitted my retirement. I have been honored and humbled to serve as the Chief of Police for the past seven months," said Chief Rieser in a statement.

Rieser stepped into the role earlier this year after the former chief Bernadette DiPino resigned.

He grew up in Sarasota and joined the Sarasota Police Department in 1992. During his time with the agency, he was awarded a a Life-Saving Medal, Distinguished Service Medal, and Meritorious Service Medal.

"It’s been an honor to serve this beautiful community I consider paradise over the past 29 years," he said. "The professionalism, integrity, and level of service of the men and women of the Sarasota Police Department are above and beyond what any leader could ask for."

City officials appointed Deputy Chief Rex Troche as interim police chief. Troche joined the agency in 2002 and served as an officer or supervisor in four agency divisions, including criminal investigations.

"It’s been an honor and privilege to serve under Chief Rieser’s direction. He‘s been extremely impactful not just for our agency but for our community," Troche said in a statement. "I would like to ensure our community that the Sarasota Police Department will continue to move forward with initiatives that are in place and keep the City of Sarasota a safe place to live, work and play."

He was promoted to captain in 2020. In 2018, he earned a master's degree in emergency management from Saint Leo University.