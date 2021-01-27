Sarasota's police chief to resign, effective Friday

article

Sarasota’s police chief, Bernadette DiPino, announced plans today to resign effective 5 p.m. on Friday.

No reason for her departure was given, but last week, the city manager had to counsel DiPino after an anonymous complaint from someone in the department.

The complaint alleged that two months ago, Chief DiPino made a comment about a homeless man who was heckling her and other officers. She reportedly asked if anyone had a Taser so she could take care of him.

DiPino was appointed as chief in 2012.