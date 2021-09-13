Sarasota police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist died following a crash in Sarasota.

The collision occurred Friday around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Bahia Vista Street and South Tuttle Avenue. Sarasota police said it involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

The motorcyclist, an adult man, was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. He later passed away, police said. He has not been publicly identified by police.

The driver of the vehicle, an adult man, stayed at the scene and was cooperating with police, officials said.

The events leading up to the deadly crash remain under investigation.

