Sarasota police investigating fatal shooting, working to identify the victim.

Sarasota police say they are investigating a fatal shooting that happened near the 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. When Sarasota police arrived, officers found a deceased adult male at the scene. Police are working to identify the individual and notify the next of kin.

The 1800 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Way is closed and is expected to remain closed for a few hours. Law enforcement says the area should be avoided if possible.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency number at 941-316-1199. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

