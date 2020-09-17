Sarasota police investigating homicide, searching for suspect

article

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed on Thursday.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near Leon Avenue and 24th Street. Officers said the victim, a Black man believed to be in his 30s or 40s, was shot and jumped into an SUV.

Officers found that SUV near 21st Street and Palmadelia Avenue with the victim inside. Officers called for emergency rescue immediately. The victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where he died.

Detectives said they do not believe this is a random act of violence and they are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department criminal investigation division at 941-263-6070.

