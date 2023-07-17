Thieves stealing Kia vehicles in Sarasota, police say

Near Sarasota Ave & 40th Street, police are investigating a string of auto burglaries that happened on Monday morning in Sarasota.

The Sarasota Police Department believes that the same suspects are responsible for the burglaries that involve Kia vehicles.

Police warn that residents should secure and lock their vehicles when left unattended.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crime to call the Sarasota Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 941-236-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.