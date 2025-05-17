Sarasota police looking for suspects after golf cart theft at Marie Selby Gardens

The Brief Sarasota police are looking for two suspects after a golf cart theft at Marie Selby Gardens early on Saturday morning. The suspects were last seen on Orange Avenue driving southbouth in the Turf 22 Caryall golf cart. It is a forest green utility-style golf cart with a manual dump bed and a light bar, according to police.



Sarasota police are looking for the people responsible for stealing a golf cart at Marie Selby Gardens early on Saturday morning.

Investigators say two people were seen climbing the stairwell before they entered a secured area of the parking garage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.

The suspects were last seen on Orange Avenue driving southbouth in the Turf 22 Caryall golf cart.

It is a forest green utility-style golf cart with a manual dump bed and a light bar, according to police.

READ: Tampa police arrest more than 50 in crackdown on fake IDs in Soho, Ybor districts

What you can do:

SPD is asking people to contact them if they recognize the two people in the photo or if they have any information.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: