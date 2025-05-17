Sarasota police looking for suspects after golf cart theft at Marie Selby Gardens
SARASOTA, Fla. - Sarasota police are looking for the people responsible for stealing a golf cart at Marie Selby Gardens early on Saturday morning.
Investigators say two people were seen climbing the stairwell before they entered a secured area of the parking garage.
Courtesy: Sarasota Police Department.
The suspects were last seen on Orange Avenue driving southbouth in the Turf 22 Caryall golf cart.
It is a forest green utility-style golf cart with a manual dump bed and a light bar, according to police.
What you can do:
SPD is asking people to contact them if they recognize the two people in the photo or if they have any information.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Sarasota Police Department.
