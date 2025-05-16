Tampa police arrest more than 50 in crackdown on fake IDs in Soho, Ybor districts

The Brief The Tampa Police Department is intensifying efforts to curb underage drinking and the use of fake IDs. The department's initiative has been dubbed "Operation Buzzkill" by users on social media, and it's already led to more than 50 arrests. The crackdown has been met with appreciation from local business owners.



As the vibrant nightlife continues to draw crowds in Soho and Ybor, the Tampa Police Department is intensifying efforts to curb underage drinking and the use of fake IDs. This initiative, dubbed "Operation Buzzkill" by users on social media, has already led to more than 50 arrests in recent weeks.

Local perspective:

At popular venues like Fat Tuesdays in Ybor, patrons are met with stringent ID checks. After 8 p.m., the bar enforces a strict 21-and-over policy, utilizing advanced ID scanning devices to verify the authenticity of identification cards. These devices not only detect fake IDs, but also alert staff if an ID has been scanned multiple times, effectively preventing "pass backs."

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

Shy Blue, the general manager at Fat Tuesdays, emphasized the importance of these measures.

"I feel 100% responsible, especially as a GM in here. I really do. I'm responsible for their safety, the quality of the bar. It's my responsibility," Blue stated, highlighting the bar's commitment to ensuring a safe environment for all patrons.

Big picture view:

TPD's recent operations in the Soho and Ybor districts have involved thorough ID checks, targeting fake IDs and underage drinkers. Officers have been vigilant, questioning individuals about their age and the authenticity of their IDs.

READ: Bradenton police add credit card skimming device detectors to their arsenal

Those caught with fake IDs face serious consequences, including potential felony charges.

"If you have a fake ID, I can work with you on it," an officer explained. "If you lie about it and try to hide it, you can go to jail for a felony."

What they're saying:

The crackdown has been met with appreciation from local business owners like Blue, who believe it contributes to a safer community.

"I think that's amazing. I think that prevents a lot of drunk driving, the violence, and that's probably why it's so much under control now here in Ybor," Blue remarked.

TPD continues to remind underage bar hoppers that the use of a fake ID can result in felony charges.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered by FOX 13's Genevive Curtis.

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS:

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: