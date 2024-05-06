Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix moving away from July 4, scheduled for September

article

A popular staple of Sarasota's July 4 celebration won't be held during the holiday weekend this year. Instead, the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix will take place in September.

Event organizers cited the need for city and county resources to be allocated elsewhere during the busy Independence Day weekend, along with avoiding peak nesting season for birds and turtles along the beach, as reasons for the change.

The 40th Annual Powerboat Grand Prix is set for September 13-15, featuring live music and food in addition to the powerboat races off Lido Beach.

RELATED: Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix brings international talent and audience to Lido Beach

Powerboat P1, which hosts the event, says last year's edition generated $5 million in economic impact for the area.

The tourism organization Visit Sarasota County says it's hopeful the grand prix will continue attracting "a diverse range of attendees, which generates a sizable surge in tourism and spending."

For more details on the Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix, click here.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter