Sarasota school board votes to change harassment policy language, sparking backlash

The Brief Sarasota County School Board voted 3-2 to change harassment protections in the student code of conduct. The new language offers broad protections for "all" students, replacing specific categories like race, gender and sexual orientation. Many students and parents protested the change, saying it weakens protections for marginalized groups.



The Sarasota County School Board voted Tuesday night to change the wording in its student code of conduct, removing specific protections based on race, gender, sexual orientation and disability.

What we know:

The revised language states that all students are protected from bullying and harassment — without listing out individual groups.

What they're saying:

The change sparked an emotional response from the community.

"By enumerating these terms, it gives the principal a line in the rule book they can point to and say ‘you violated this,’" said Kennedy Cole, a Sarasota student.

"By removing verbiage and generalizing protections, you are directly attacking minorities like me and opening the door to hate," said one speaker during public comment.

The other side:

"I believe this is for all kids — all staff — that should never ever be picked on, bullied or harassed," said board member Robyn Marinelli, who voted in favor of the change.

"There are no protections being removed," added board member Bridget Ziegler. "This is unifying instead of identifying subcategories, because you are absolutely leaving people out and that sends the wrong message."

What's next:

Tuesday’s vote was not final – it was a procedural step to move forward with revising board policies. A final vote date has not yet been scheduled.

According to board members, five other Florida counties have already made similar changes to their student codes.