Sarasota registered sex offender arrested after attempting to lure girl into his vehicle: SPD

The Brief A Sarasota man has been arrested after attempting to lure a girl into his vehicle, according to police. The girl, who captured the incident on video, was able to escape and later identified Mark McGoldrick from a photo lineup. McGoldrick, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested at his home on Sunday.



A registered sex offender has been arrested for attempting to lure a 13-year-old girl into his vehicle on Sunday, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

The girl, who captured the incident on video, was able to escape and later identified Mark McGoldrick, 69, from a photo lineup.

She also told investigators that during the school year he had frequently approached her while she was at the bus stop alone.

McGoldrick was arrested at his home on Sunday and was taken to the Sarasota County Jail.

Courtesy: Sarasota County Jail

Charges

Aggravated stalking of a child under 16.

Loitering and prowling by a sexual offender close to children.

READ: Missing Florida woman seen getting into car last spotted in Tampa area

Sarasota detectives worked with the Criminal Investigations Division, along with community action team officers.

What you can do:

People with more information about McGoldrick are being asked to contact the Sarasota Police Department at 941-263-6773.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube