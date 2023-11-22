Sarasota schools revamps 40-acre farm land for students learning about agriculture

Right in the middle of Sarasota sits 40 acres of untouched land that was once owned by one of Sarasota County's first families – The Crowley's.

The land has been a farm for students to get hands-on learning, but it's being improved by the Sarasota County School District. It will ensure students get even more opportunities to learn about agriculture and where our food comes from.

The 40 acres of land sits right outside of McIntosh Middle School in Sarasota, and the farm helps educate the students on Old Florida and the importance of farming and agriculture.

READ: ‘It could come back’: The technique giving Florida citrus industry renewed hope about future crops

"With our ever developing community, we are losing farmland and with that agriculture education, we are looking to design an agricultural literacy hub for our students and for our community," said Tripp Jennings, the assistant director of career and technical education for Sarasota County Schools.

The farm’s transformation includes two new animal barns that are being built with 50 stalls for students to raise livestock. It’ll give students an opportunity to showcase animals at the County Fair or participate in organizations like 4H and Future Farmers of America.

"There are students and families who would like to have an animal project, but they don’t have the capacity at their own home, they don’t have family who has farm space. This project will open up that opportunity," said Jennings.

Kate Traugott, the farm manager for Sarasota County Schools, said the opportunity helps the students understand the entire food system. Traugott has witnessed how the land can spark an interest in students.

MORE: USF College of Marine Science gets $3.2 million grant to develop sargassum forecasting system

"I see students learning for themselves how they can problem solve things critically, and I see them becoming more confident in learning what they can do for themselves," she said.

The goal is to give all 45,000 students of the Sarasota County School District a chance to come out to the farm, get a hands-on lesson and possibly leave with a new career to explore.

"We are trying to keep that education and opportunity alive because even if it all gets developed, agriculture still has a major impact on the economy, textiles, clothing, medicine, paper, almost everything we do," said Jennings.