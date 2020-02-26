Sarasota senior uses love and kindness to enhance the lives of infants 

article

For Joanna Tsoukos, there is nothing like a loving touch. She comforts babies at the Families First Institute in Sarasota. It’s an organization dedicated to improving quality of life for children and families.

Tsoukos is 85 years old and she has been volunteering in the infant daycare center for 22 years. “You give them love and lots of attention,” Tsoukos explained. “You get lots in return. You do. I do.”

She even stayed in touch with some of the children over the years. "I get these kids that call me and talk to me and are grown up now,” Tsoukos said.

Tsoukos said the job is simple, but important. She added, "No lesson planning. No paperwork. No, you know nothing like that, just give them lots of love."

She hopes other seniors will follow in her footsteps. "I just think that they should do this,” Tsoukos said. “I think it is good for elderly people. It’s good for the children."

The children have a special place in her heart. “Look at these faces,” Tsoukos explained. “Look at these children. I love kids, but I could never have children." Now, she has all that she can hold.

The Families First Institute is looking for more help. Click here to learn how you can get involved.

