Sarasota stabbing leaves victim, person of interest hospitalized: Deputies

The Brief A Sarasota stabbing has left the victim and a person of interest hospitalized Monday evening. It happened in the area of Royal Palms Mobile Home Park off of South Tamiami Trail. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.



Two people are hospitalized, including a person of interest, after a stabbing in Sarasota Monday evening, according to deputies.

What we know:

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office said the stabbing happened in the area of Royal Palms Mobile Home Park, which is located at 8705 South Tamiami Trail.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, officials said.

A person of interest is in custody and was also taken to the hospital for treatment, SCSO said.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victim and the person of interest have not been released by deputies. Officials also haven't confirmed their conditions.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigation Section at (941) 861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

