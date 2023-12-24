Sarasota woman loses control, thrown off of ATV in fatal crash: FHP

article

A 20-year-old Sarasota woman died early Sunday morning after being thrown of an ATV, according to troopers.

Officials say just after 3:30 a.m., the woman was driving the ATV north on Myakka Valley Trail in the northbound lanes.

North of Sheps Island Road, the woman tried to go around a left curve but lost control, according to authorities. The Florida Highway Patrol says the ATV flipped and threw the driver off.

The passenger, a 19-year-old Sarasota man, had minor injuries, according to FHP.

Officials say the driver died at the scene of the crash. The crash is still under investigation, according to troopers.