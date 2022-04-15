Sarcophagus made of lead, tombs, lost cathedral structures found under Notre Dame

Work to restore and rebuild the Notre-Dame cathedral continues after it was nearly destroyed by a fire in 2019.

As that work moves forward, archeologists have also been working to discover and preserve what's been hidden by the structure's history.

Those archeologists made a big discovery recently – unearthing a sarcophagus, ancient tombs, and statues, according to French officials.

The French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research (INARP) conducted a "preventative dig" in the effort to find such treasures.

Between February and April, they reportedly found a human-shaped sarcophagus made of lead, furniture from the 14th Century, tombs, and parts of an old rood screen which is a common feature in medieval church architecture.

INRAP officials said more work is needed to narrow down a date for the human remains inside the sarcophagus.

