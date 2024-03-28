Convicted Tampa murderer Vakarvery Scott to be sentenced in 2021 shooting death of nursing student

In a Tampa courtroom on Thursday afternoon, a convicted murderer will learn his fate as he faces life in prison for killing a young nursing student.

The sentencing hearing comes four weeks after a jury handed down the guilty verdict for Vakarvery Scott, 22. The victim, 21-year-old Savannah Mathis, and her sister Nena were driving a few blocks from Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in December 2021 when Scott fired into their vehicle 12 times, killing Savannah and injuring Nena.

Scott was found guilty of first-degree murder in Savannah's death and attempted first-degree murder for her sister's injuries. Their mother is expected to provide a victim impact statement to the court ahead of the sentencing.

"My family was destroyed by the situation," Savannah's mother, LaMaria Smith, told FOX 13 News. "But as her mom, I'm trying to find a way to be a better person and society and help other people as life goes on. That's what Savannah would want me to do."

During the murder trial in February, assistant state attorneys Elizabeth Muller and Melissa Grajales presented evidence to the jury that tied Scott to the crime, including surveillance video of the defendant committing the shooting, as well as his fingerprints found on the murder weapon.

Ballistics testing also proved that the bullets from Scott’s gun matched those retrieved from Savannah's body. Scott admitted to investigators he was responsible for the shooting, claiming he had mistaken the victims for someone else.

"We should all be able to drive in a car near our beautiful city’s waterfront without the fear of gunfire. The victim in this case was a nursing student with a loving family and a full life ahead of her," state attorney Suzy Lopez said in a March 1 news release announcing the guilty verdict. "The defendant will spend the rest of his life in a prison cell thinking about his reckless actions."

That decision, however, will ultimately rest in the hands of Judge Samantha Ward, who is presiding over the case. The hearing is slated for 2 p.m. at the Edgecomb Courthouse in Tampa.