Savor St. Pete food and beverage festival bigger than ever

article

Savor St. Pete returned this weekend for its 11th and biggest year yet.

The food and beverage festival features more than 100 local and international vendors. President, Tammy Gail said this year the response from vendors and attendees was so large, the event had to be moved to Vinoy Park.

"This is about three times the size of what we were. All of our guests are going to have an incredible experience over the weekend," she said.

Attendees who purchase wristbands have access to samples from any of the vendors.

"We provide education, so we have cooking stages, we have a mixology experience, how to make cocktails, why things pair with other things," she explained.

The event kicked off Saturday at 11 a.m. and featured a cook off between Tampa Bay's most talented chefs.

"There are so many talented chefs that are in this market that are moving into St. Pete, opening up new restaurants," said Gail.

The judging panel featured Dinerdeea's Chef Jeff Philbin and FOX 13 anchor Linda Hurtado.

The festival continues on Sunday, November 5th. To purchase tickets, click here.