Students put skills to the test in Hillsborough's Science Olympics

Young engineers from schools across Hillsborough County had their thinking caps on tight Saturday morning, as they competed in the district's annual "Science Olympics" and the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI).

"Students here are winners from their entire school, they competed against students in their classrooms and then other classrooms at their school," explained Science Olympics Co-Chair, Kristen Skinner. "We have over 1,200 students total competing over the two weeks ranging from kindergarten through fifth grade."

From building roller coasters made from insulation pipes, paper cup skyscrapers and launching marshmallows in the air, the building challenges were designed to put their investigative and problem-solving skills to the test.

READ: Pinellas County program offers young adults with disabilities internships

"They're working on communication skills and data collection skills because after they create their first design, they have to test it and record that data and analyze that data and then see what did not work," Skinner added.

It's also an opportunity to demonstrate the knowledge they've acquired since the beginning of the school year.

"Olympics district finals are really truly the celebration of what happens in the classroom," said Shana Tirado. "It starts in the classroom. Our teachers are teaching these lessons. They're tied to science and math students are wearing that engineer hat, and they're applying the science content that they learn."

The winners received metals and all participants were given a free ticket to MOSI.